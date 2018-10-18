Play

An airline pilot pulled off a near-extraordinary feat while landing his plane at the Bristol Airport in southwest England.

A video of the Boeing 757-200 being guided to an incredible sideways landing went viral on the internet, earning praise for the TUI airlines pilot who was responsible. The plane, which was flying from Menorca, Spain was caught in storm Callum’s high speed crosswinds, and was all but blown off-course during its descent.

The skilled pilot, however, judged the conditions perfectly and landed on the runway sideways before pointing the nose in the right direction.