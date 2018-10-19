Play

The iconoclastic artist Banksy shocked the world earlier this month when his painting, the Girl With the Balloon, shred itself after it went under the hammer at Sothebys in London.

While a video released hours after the stunt showed how the entire prank had been executed, a second video (above) now shows that Banksy intended the painting to be shred completely.

The “director’s cut” video revealed that the entire canvas was to be torn by the shredder built into the frame, as had been rehearsed. But a seeming malfunctioning of the shredder caused only the bottom half of the painting to go under the blade. Either way, the prank is said to have increased the value of the painting, now renamed Love is in the Bin, from the £ 953,829 for which it was sold at the auction.