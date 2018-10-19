Pedestrian-friendly roads are more the exception than the rule in cities across India, with even basic amenities like pavements one can walk on not being accessible to the public. A community organisation in Bengaluru is trying to nudge the authorities by combining satire with art.

The amusing yet impactful #FootpathBeku (“We want a footpath”) campaign by Malleshwaram Social (above) ridicules the state of the footpaths in the locality, claiming that only Bharatanatyam steps will allow them to be negotiated.

According to Sucharita Deep, the head of the organisation, structural damage and encroachment by shopkeepers and vehicle owners have rendered the pavements unusable.