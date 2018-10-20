Play

A bus driver’s ambitious attempt at crossing a bridge in the US state of Arkansas turned out to be a very dangerous move, as the structure could not take the weight of the large vehicle. It was a lucky escape for the passengers and the driver.

A viral video showed the massive bus, weighing more than 30 tonnes, crossing the Beaver suspension bridge even after it visibly sagged beneath the vehicle. Built in 1949, its weight-bearing capacity was a maximum of about 10 tonnes.

Following the mishap, the bridge was closed until further notice for thorough inspection, local news channels reported.