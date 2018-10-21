Play

A woman in China narrowly escaped becoming food for sharks after falling into a tank filled with sharks in a shopping center.

The incident in Wuyue Plaza in Jiaxing in eastern China was caught on camera and showed a woman running across a bridge over the shark tank. According to the Independent, she was an employee at the mall and was on her way to a meeting when she tripped and fell through an opening in the floor.

As sharks began circling her, bystanders and security guards rushed to pull her out of the water and she escaped uninjured.