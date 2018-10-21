Play 'Latitudes of Longing', by Shubhangi Swarup

Book trailers have been in currency for several years now, made with the hope of using online video, which has a wide audience, to whip up interest in new fiction.

Now, the JCB Prize for Literature has used the medium to create special videos for each of the five shortlisted novels in its inaugural edition (above and below).

Made by The Jamun Collective, each of the films explores one of the central ideas in the respective novels.

'Jasmine Days', by Benyamin, translated from the Malayalam by Shahnaz Habib

'Half The Night Is Gone', by Amitabha Bagchi

'All The Lives We Never Lived', by Anuradha Roy