These videos tell stories about each of the five novels shortlisted for the JCB Prize
The literary prize is modelled on the Man Booker in that it seeks to promote sales of shortlisted books.
Book trailers have been in currency for several years now, made with the hope of using online video, which has a wide audience, to whip up interest in new fiction.
Now, the JCB Prize for Literature has used the medium to create special videos for each of the five shortlisted novels in its inaugural edition (above and below).
Made by The Jamun Collective, each of the films explores one of the central ideas in the respective novels.