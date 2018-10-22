Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: 61 killed as train runs over Dussehra revelers in Amritsar. Who is to blame? Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 3 hours ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh, Sahiba Nusrat Khan: Producers | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Train disaster Amritsar Rakesh Asthana CBI corruption air pollution New Delhi WHO contaminated vaccine polio in india Afghanistan elections Print