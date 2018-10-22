#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India's first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

India’s first domestic luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa sailed on Saturday, but it was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis who became the focus of attention after pulling a dangerous stunt.

Amruta went past the safety range on the ship, The Angaria, and sat dangerously close to the railing – all for a selfie. In footage released by news agency ANI, she was seen being warned by security personnel as she attempted to take the perfect picture.

Amruta Fadnavis was one of the passengers on the cruise ship after it was flagged off by Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.