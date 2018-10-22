Watch: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta ignores safety warning to take a selfie
She wife crossed the safety barricade on a cruise ship for a photo, even as security officials cautioned her.
India’s first domestic luxury cruise from Mumbai to Goa sailed on Saturday, but it was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis who became the focus of attention after pulling a dangerous stunt.
Amruta went past the safety range on the ship, The Angaria, and sat dangerously close to the railing – all for a selfie. In footage released by news agency ANI, she was seen being warned by security personnel as she attempted to take the perfect picture.
Amruta Fadnavis was one of the passengers on the cruise ship after it was flagged off by Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.