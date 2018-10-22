Play

Reversing out of a parking spot can be a tricky task for many drivers. But a woman in the city of Hangzhou in China had an especially hard time getting her car out of an underground parking lot, hitting not one but three luxury cars in the process.

While attempting to back out of a parking spot, the driver repeatedly rubbed her car against a Maserati that was parked next to her. Finally succeeding at reversing, the car then banged into an Audi parked on the other side followed by another crash into a parked BMW. The entire incident, including her eventual nonchalant exit was caught on a surveillance camera and shared online, much to the amusement of several people.