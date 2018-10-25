Watch: Young girl makes repeated efforts to get Alexa to play her favourite song (and gives up)
Zoe wanted to hear ‘Baby Shark’ but the voice assistant had a tough time understanding her request.
Voice assistants are entering homes, but how good are they at understanding what someone really wants?
Case in point: This young girl from Wisconsin who wanted to listen to her favourite song but could not get her request across to Amazon’s Alexa, as the voice assistant had trouble understanding her toddler speech. The video of Zoe’s effort to make Alexa to play Baby Shark, the hit children’s song created by Korean channel PinkFong, went viral and earned her praise for her perseverance.
After multiple failed attempts, Zoe relented and let her mother step in so she could finally listen and dance to the song.