Shankar Mahadevan’s song Breathless, which he sung practically without drawing his breath for close to three straights minutes, has been heralded as a remarkable feat in vocal music. Now, an instrumentalist has taken the song a step further and matched the singer-composer’s tempo on her veena to create her own version.

The video, originally posted to YouTube by the channel Veena Srivani, went viral after Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, shared it on his twitter account, as did Mahadevan himself. Several people applauded her skill and even said she made it “look easy.”

Most imp- she was enjoying her own act- marvelous 👌🏻👌🏻👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Bhavesh Ganesh Sonawane (@BhaveshMH12) October 21, 2018

Awesome, speechless..at a moment it feel veena itself is singing.. — Kedar Bhave (@KedarBhave2) October 21, 2018

That's not as easy as she made it look like. Made my day. — Wanderer (@crazymadddy) October 20, 2018

And here is the original song.