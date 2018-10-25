Engine 427, West Springfield, responded to a ruff and far-fetched rescue last night. A small dog was trapped in an HVAC duct. Crews took a paws to shed light on dogs location and work out strategy. Firefighter Williams cut a hole in ceiling and retrieved dog. A pawsitive outcome! pic.twitter.com/y9Gr46Ts0x — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) October 21, 2018

Firefighters in West Springfield, in the state of Virginia in the US, were involved in a “ruff” rescue when they undertook a mission to bring down a dog that was stuck in the ceiling of a house.

When the firefighters responded to a call for help, they found that the small dog was trapped in the heating ducts of a home and came up with a remarkable solution. After finding out the dog’s exact location in the network of vents, they cut a hole in the ceiling and gently pulled the dog down to safety.

A video posted by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department shows how the incident played out but it remains unclear how the dog got into the vent in the first place.