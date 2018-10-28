Play

For fans of Tilda Swinton, the release of Suspiria, the thriller she stars in, is not the only reason to celebrate. The Academy Award-winning actress has also put out an entire opera music video featuring her dogs.

Swinton directed her Springer Spaniels performing various tricks and jumping around in the strange-yet-wonderful six-minute video. The performance was set to an aria by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, composed by George Frideric Handel, IndieWire reported.

It was released in partnership with the multimedia company Visionaire and was a part of a project called “Glass Handel,” an “hour-long live interdisciplinary installation.”