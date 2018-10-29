An unexpected guest gatecrashed a fashion show in Turkey and stole the limelight after walking the runway. A stray cat settled down on the ramp at the the Esmond International Fashion Show in Istanbul on Friday, while models sashayed past nonchalantly.

Inspired by them, the cat then decided to do its own, well, catwalk.

Fashion designer Goksen Hakki Ali said everyone at the show was astonished – with good reason. Despite the cat’s attempt to the leap at them, the models on the runway managed to continue with the show.

But there was no doubt about who the star was.