Watch: CISF personnel perform CPR to save passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest at Mumbai Airport
Sub Inspector Mohit Kumar Sharma and two other officers provided immediate and vital care to the man who collapsed at the airport.
A quick response by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel ended up saving a man’s life at the Mumbai airport on Friday. When a passenger at the airport, Satyanarayana Gubbala from Andhra Pradesh, suffered a cardiac arrest at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Assistant Sub Inspector Mohit Kumar Sharma, along with two other members of the CISF, jumped in to help.
Sharma, who was deployed there as a screener, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Satyanarayana after he suddenly collapsed. The moment was caught on CCTV cameras at the airport.
The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) medical team was called in to take over the first-aid before he was transported to Nanavati Hospital, where he was reported to be in a stable condition.