#WATCH: CISF ASI Mohit Kumar Sharma along with two other CISF personnel gave Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at Mumbai Airport on Oct 26. The passenger was later shift to Nanavati Hospital & his condition is stable now. pic.twitter.com/cAEmBTaZfF — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018

A quick response by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel ended up saving a man’s life at the Mumbai airport on Friday. When a passenger at the airport, Satyanarayana Gubbala from Andhra Pradesh, suffered a cardiac arrest at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Assistant Sub Inspector Mohit Kumar Sharma, along with two other members of the CISF, jumped in to help.

Sharma, who was deployed there as a screener, performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Satyanarayana after he suddenly collapsed. The moment was caught on CCTV cameras at the airport.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) medical team was called in to take over the first-aid before he was transported to Nanavati Hospital, where he was reported to be in a stable condition.