Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: SC adjourns Ayodhya case to January. 'Bring law to build temple', RSS, VHP demand Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 7 minutes ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh, Sahiba Nusrat Khan: Producers | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Supreme Court Ayodhya land dispute RSS WHO air pollution #MeToo Suhel Seth Jair Bolsonaro Lion Air flight air crash Print