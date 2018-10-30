Here's a dystopian vision of the future: A real announcement I recorded on the Beijing-Shanghai bullet train. (I've subtitled it so you can watch in silence.) pic.twitter.com/ZoRWtdcSMy — James O'Malley (@Psythor) October 29, 2018

An alarming announcement on a train from Beijing to Shanghai hints at what the future in China might look like under the new social credit system set to roll out in 2020.

The nationwide system will rank people based on their “trustworthiness,” with people with top citizen scores getting rewards like cheaper public transport and better job opportunities. In the video posted by journalist James O’Malley, a voice on the train was heard announcing that “disorderly behaviour” would affect one’s social credit score and warrant punishments in line with the regulations.

The seemingly dystopian system will be enforced by surveillance systems equipped with body scanning, facial recognition and geo-tracking, enabling the government to keep a constant watch over every citizen.