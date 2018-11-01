Play

Everyone who likes the genre of horror knows the successful film franchise Nightmare on Elm Street. But what many people may not know is that the fourth film of the series, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, was supposed to feature a video song performed by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, aka Will Smith, but it never saw the light of the day – until now, that is.

The grainy six-minute video was posted on YouTube just in time for Halloween. As the now-infamous story goes, New Line Cinema, the studio which produced the film, opted to commission Are You Ready for Freddy? by The Fat Boys instead.