Play

The mayor of Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, adopted an unusual way to appeal to his voters and dropped a rap video with a simple message: “Do things right.”

Mayor Ko Wen-je made his foray into the world of Trap music – hiphop from the southern parts of the US – by collaborating with Taiwanese rapper Chunyan, who is well-known on the city’s battle and hip hop scenes. The 59-year-old trauma surgeon-turned-mayor, with an affinity for cycling, took viewers through government offices in his video while singing the hook, “Do the right thing, do things right.”

Ko also elaborated on the video in a statement: “If you want to do something you don’t understand, it’s OK to give it a go. The opportunity is reserved for those who are willing to try. Some may laugh, and everyone must bravely pursue their own lives.”