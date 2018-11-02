#WATCH Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande throws sports kits from a stage at national, state and district level athletes, in Karwar's Haliyala. (31.10.18) pic.twitter.com/m82LYSh9wL — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

Karnataka’s Revenue Minister RV Deshpande drew sharp criticism after a video of him throwing sports kits at athletes from a stage went viral on social media.

The Congress leader was at an event in Karwar district’s Haliyala to inaugurate an indoor stadium and honour sportspersons. He threw the kits, packed in plastic covers, at the athletes in the crowd, who had excelled at the national, state and district levels, instead of handing them over personally.

Deshpande’s act drew criticism Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who called it “unacceptable.”

Absolutely unacceptable behavior! Mr Deshpande, please do not undermine the dignity of those athletes or your position. https://t.co/mYAdP2Zfv5 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 1, 2018