The word tragedy can barely describe what happened on a bridge spanning the Yangtse river in the Chinese city of Chonqing. After the driver reportedly missed a stop that a woman passenger wanted to get off at, she was so enraged that she hit him.

Angered, the driver hit her back, leading to a skirmish that resulted in his losing control of the bus, which then plunged off the bridge into the river, killing 15 people. The bus also collided with a car before crashing through the railing.

The horrific incident was captured on the dashcams of other cars on the bridge, as well as by the CC TV inside the vehicle.