After a controversial inauguration that was marked by clashes between BJP and AAP workers, Delhi’s Signature Bridge opened to the public on Monday.

The bridge across the Yamuna river was constructed by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) at a cost of Rs 1,518.4 crore and is expected to reduce travel time between north and northeast Delhi.

A video shared by ANI shows the 575-metre long structure that took almost 15 years to be completed and is claimed to be India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge. While open for use during the day, DTTDC officials said the bridge will remain closed between 11.00 pm and 5.00 am for approximately a month to complete construction of the glass viewing box perched at a height of 154 metres. Once completed, the viewing gallery will offer visitors a bird’s-eye view of the city. The bridge will also have designated selfie points for tourists.