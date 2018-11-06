WATCH: Leopard entered Secretariat premises in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, early morning today. Forest department officials are currently conducting a search operation to locate the feline (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eQYwATbk2b — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

A leopard that entered the premises of the Gujarat secretariat, where the state government functions, early on Monday caused panic and led to a search operation to locate the animal.

CCTV footage posted by ANI showed the large cat entering the premises in Gandhinagar by sliding through the gap between the ground and the gate. The leopard was caught a few hours later, following a search by forest officials.

Tranquillisers were used and cages were brought in, and employees were warned against entering the building until the leopard was caught, NDTV reported.