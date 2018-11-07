Play

A waiter at a restaurant in Ukraine decided to give it back to a couple of customers for their rude behaviour. Two women who were seated in Guramma Italiana, a restaurant in Kiev where the waiter works, began arguing and angrily gesticulating with him over a cake they had ordered.

Frustrated with their behaviour and abusive language, the waiter smashed the cake in his hand into one of the customers’ faces. The other retaliated by throwing water on him and a second waiter soon joined in the showdown that was filmed by other diners at the restaurant, throwing another cake at her. A restaurant spokesman said since the waiters were provoked by the costumers, they would not be punished.