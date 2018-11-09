Play

A car caught fire while crossing a flyover in Gurugram and the incident was captured on video.

On Tuesday night, a Honda City car was crossing the Rajiv Chowk flyover at high speed when it suddenly caught fire. The car’s owner, Rakesh Chandel, was out to distribute Diwali gifts and was returning home when he heard the car making unusual noises.

“I got down and checked all tyres but they were intact,” Chandel told The Hindustan Times. “Then again, I started the ignition and drove towards the flyover but within seconds the same sound started coming from the car,” he said.

Chandel jumped out of the car when he saw the flames but couldn’t apply the brakes and can be seen running after the car in the video above, shared by ANI. The moving car hit an oncoming auto-rickshaw that was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The car eventually rolled to a stop and a fire tender was called to the scene to bring the situation under control.