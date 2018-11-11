Play

Anyone who has tried even a simple card trick knows how difficult it is to perform magic in front of an audience. Magician Eric Chien, however, not only performed a seemingly impossible routine but also won the World Championships of Magic for it. The type of close-up magic performed by Chien is usually done while sitting at a table that is no more than ten feet from the audience.

Chien performed his “Ribbon” routine at the Ace Assembly in Hong Kong during the competition that is held once every three years by the International Federation of Magic. Just the first few minutes of non-stop tricks and illusions are enough to baffle anyone but Chien keeps the momentum going for a six-minute-long mesmerising routine.

“Though winning...is a big accomplishment, it is also just the beginning for me,” Chien said in the description of the video shared on YouTube. “I’ve been behind the scenes for most of my magic career and its finally time for me be on stage performing.”