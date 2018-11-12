Play

After achieving the seemingly impossible feat of solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them, Que Jianyu now has another record to his name. The 13-year-old from Xiamen, China set the world record for the fastest time to solve three Rubik’s cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet.

According to Guinness World Records, he was able to do it in just 1 minute 36.39 seconds. Que then took it a step further and smashed the the record for “fastest time to solve a Rubik’s cube upside down” with 15.84 seconds, beating the previous record by 1.6 seconds.