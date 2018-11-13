Play

Ever since it was unveiled to the public, the statue of Vallabhai Patel – aka Statue of Unity – has been in the news as the world’s tallest statue. But more than a few people were baffled by the amount of money spent on the statue, including the host of the Daily Show, Trevor Noah.

Noah talked about the statue during a segment, mocking the fact that it cost a little more than $400 million (Rs 2,989 crore). He went on to hilariously reason why a statue of Mahatma Gandhi would have been a better idea.