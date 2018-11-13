A woman in China had a narrow escape after falling into a sinkhole that opened up unexpectedly beneath her.

She was walking along the pavement in Lanzhou, in the Gansu Province in northwest China, when the earth under her gave way. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras and shared by CGTN on Facebook.

The woman fractured her ribs in the fall and was rescued by local police. The cause of the sinkhole which widened after she fell in, was being investigated.