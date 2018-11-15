Two very unusual visitors have been trying to get into an art museum in Japan, quite possibly to look at some art, but have been repeatedly denied entry for two years now.

A duo of stubborn cats has attempted to enter the Hiroshima Onomichi City Museum ever since the museum held a cat photography exhibition in 2016, according to a video posted by The Dodo. Despite security guards’ gentle attempts to shoo them away, the animals kept coming back and took to sitting outside the glass entrance doors.

Videos of the guards’ efforts to deny them access have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the cats are still waiting to be officially invited into the building