So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him. pic.twitter.com/WTX8U1afLm — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 14, 2018

As tributes for comic book legend Stan Lee continued to pour in, his official Twitter account posted one final video message for his fans, from Lee himself.

The co-creator of classic characters from the Marvel comics said – in what was one of his last statements – that the connection he had with his fans meant the world to him. Lee died on Monday at the age of 95.

The message accompanying the video said Lee started talking about his fans casually while a camera was being set up. “And I realise,’ he said, “it’s so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you.”