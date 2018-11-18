Sorry, but we still can't let go of this ADORABLE 101-year-old woman who mistook Angela Merkel for the wife of French President @EmmanuelMacron



😍😭😍😭😍 pic.twitter.com/8wu3OL9jUT — DW News (@dwnews) November 14, 2018

A 101-year-old woman’s honest mistake of confusing German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the first lady of France has gone viral.

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron were at an armistice commemoration at Compiègne when Paulette Monier got the chance to meet both the world leaders. She delightedly shook hands with Macron and turned to Merkel and asked her if she was his wife.

Merkel replied that she was not Brigitte Macron, “No, I’m the Chancellor of Germany.” However, it did not seem like she was able to get her point across to Monier. Watch the video to see her reaction.