There are innumerable stories about the loyalty dogs have for their owners. Even so, the latest addition, from China, is one for the books. It’s about a mourning dog who has been waiting on a road for more than eighty days after its owner died there.

The dog has been showing up every day on a busy street in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, since August 21, when its owner died. The exact circumstances of her death are not known. A video that was reportedly filmed on November 10 was posted on the Chinese social media site Sina Weibo.

“Drivers often give the little dog bits of food, but when we get out, he goes away,” a taxi driver said, according to BBC. “Every day it’s on the road, I always see it. The relationship between man and dog is so true.”