Eco India Eco India: Meet the saviour of stray dogs in Mumbai Our top story this week looks at how an organisation is championing the cause of humane treatment of stray dogs in Mumbai. by Scroll Staff Published 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla |Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Video Editor: Sujit Lad| Field Producer: Sannuta Raghu, Omkar Phatak | Assistant Producer: Dewang Trivedi | Script and Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Abodh Aras stray dogs Mumbai Print