Thanks to the internet and social media, everyone has a platform to showcase their talent. In one such heart-warming instance, a woman from Andhra Pradesh captured the attention of AR Rahman with her singing.

The composer posted a video of the woman singing O Cheliya from the 1994 movie Premikudu, starring Prabhudeva and Nagma. While Rahman called the woman in the video “unknown,” Facebook users identified her as Baby from Vadisaleru village in East Godavari district.

Telugu channel HMTV managed to track Baby down and reported that music composer Saluri Koteswara Rao, also known as Koti, has already got in touch with her to give her a bigger platform.