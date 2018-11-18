Play

Television journalist Ravish Kumar, the NDTV India anchor, has a question to ask those who follow the news in general, and the Rafale controversy in particular. Are they aware of the slant in the news coverage, he hints.

Ravish Kumar suggests that people compile a dossier of newspaper reports and then check each of them to investigate which side of the story gets the more prominent coverage. Are the allegations reported with as much prominence and in as much detail as the defence provided by the government and ministers?

This simple study, says the journalist, will enable people at large to question the media coverage of the subject.