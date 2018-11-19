Watch the trails of destruction left by Cyclone Gaja in Tamil Nadu
The storm has claimed at least 45 lives and severely affected the districts of Thanjaur, Tiruvarur, Dindigul and Pudukkottai.
As many as 45 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu as cyclone Gaja wreaked havoc across the state after making landfall in Nagapattinam on November 16.
Several districts are still grappling with the aftermath of the cyclone, which was also responsible for severe damage to property and disruption to power supply. The worst-hit areas include Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul and Trichy.
Videos posted by residents and news channels showed uprooted trees and electric poles, along with efforts to restore normal life. Power supply to several districts was disrupted due to damage to the electric lines.
The Coast Guard conducted aerial surveys of the affected areas.