Play

As many as 45 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu as cyclone Gaja wreaked havoc across the state after making landfall in Nagapattinam on November 16.

Several districts are still grappling with the aftermath of the cyclone, which was also responsible for severe damage to property and disruption to power supply. The worst-hit areas include Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Dindigul and Trichy.

Videos posted by residents and news channels showed uprooted trees and electric poles, along with efforts to restore normal life. Power supply to several districts was disrupted due to damage to the electric lines.

Cyclone Gaja devastated the coast of southern India, where at least 33 people are reported dead and widespread damage done to the region. https://t.co/fgsiuAVX3j pic.twitter.com/oR510bVevp — ABC News (@ABC) November 18, 2018

#SaveDelta #HelpDelta - Devastation caused by #CycloneGaja



People have lost their houses & livelihood in this village called #Vellapallam near #Vedaranayam.



Their only source of livelihood fishing boats and nets damaged.



Food, water & basic amenities required #GajaCyclone pic.twitter.com/vqOHgpHZDY — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 18, 2018

This is the Video, taken at #Peravurani Taluk, #Thanjavur , when the #GajaCycloneAlert was crossing. It is highly pathetic that most of the Coconut trees, the basic livelihood of the people of #Pattukkottai & #Peravurani have been totally damaged #CycloneGaja #GajaCycloneUpdates pic.twitter.com/hRncih3AF9 — Sundaramoorthy (@ramsun_mukesh) November 16, 2018

The Coast Guard conducted aerial surveys of the affected areas.