Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: Minister took bribe, NSA Doval interfered in Asthana probe, CBI DIG tells SC Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 3 hours ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Sujit Lad, Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh, Sahiba Nusrat Khan: Producers | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Supreme Court Manish Kumar Sinha CBI vs CBI Amritsar Amarinder Singh terrorism Nissan corporate scandal Carlos Ghosn Kilogramme Metric System Print