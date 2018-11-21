Play

For the season finale of his show in 2018, John Oliver concentrated on a global trend on the rise in several countries in the world – the rise of authoritarian rulers.

The host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight delved into the rise of authoritarianism in countries like Russia, Turkey, China and, most recently, Brazil. Oliver explained the qualities that help far-right leaders in several of these countries seize power.

And then, inevitably, he turned the spotlight on another leader exhibiting similar signs – US President Donald Trump. “I know that America is a different country with a different history, and, thankfully, more resilient institutions, but that is no cause for complacency,” Oliver warned.