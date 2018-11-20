A las 3.28 horas de este lunes y el Volcán de Fuego no disminuye su intensidad, las evacuaciones de personas continua @prensa_libre @Guatevision_tv pic.twitter.com/7eLXPzIu7f — Carlos Paredes (@paredesclo_PL) November 19, 2018

About 4,000 residents were evacuated as Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire (Volcan de Fuego in Spanish) erupted for the fifth time in 2018 on Sunday.

Videos and images showed lava cascading down the slopes of the volcano. According to the The Guardian, volcanic material was spewed as high as 3,200 feet into the air above, and large amounts of ash were released into the sky to travel eastwards towards Guatemala City.

Volcanic activity was restored to normal levels by late Monday, but evacuees were asked to return home on Tuesday by bus to maintain caution.

Momento en el que el Volcán de Fuego hizo erupción. pic.twitter.com/UHYGyhZwKn — elPeriódico (@el_Periodico) November 19, 2018

A previous eruption of the most active volcano in Central America took place in June, 2018 and killed 194 people. Official figures put the number of missing at 234, although organisations involved in the community said the number could be in the thousands.