Watch: Steve Carell teases ‘The Office’ reboot with former cast members on Saturday Night Live
Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer and Ellie Kemper made surprise appearances to convince Carell to reprise the role of Michael Scott.
Even after five years after since it aired its last episode, calls for a reboot of The Office have been strong as ever. The star of the sitcom was obviously Michael Scott, the tactless boss of a paper company, played to perfection by Steve Carell.
The actor reunited with cast mates from the show when he was the host on Saturday Night Live and addressed rumours of a reboot. While Stott seemed reluctant to sign on, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer and Ellie Kemper – who played Andy Bernard, Pam Beesly and Erin Hannon, respectively – badgered him to bring back the show, even offering him incentives.
Watch the hilarious mini-reunion during Carell’s monologue (above) to find out if they were able to convince him.