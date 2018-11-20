Even after five years after since it aired its last episode, calls for a reboot of The Office have been strong as ever. The star of the sitcom was obviously Michael Scott, the tactless boss of a paper company, played to perfection by Steve Carell.

The actor reunited with cast mates from the show when he was the host on Saturday Night Live and addressed rumours of a reboot. While Stott seemed reluctant to sign on, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer and Ellie Kemper – who played Andy Bernard, Pam Beesly and Erin Hannon, respectively – badgered him to bring back the show, even offering him incentives.

Watch the hilarious mini-reunion during Carell’s monologue (above) to find out if they were able to convince him.