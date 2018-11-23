Play

The heroic efforts of firefighters during the huge wildfires in California last week saved thousands of lives while containing the flames. One of these high-octane missions was the rescue of a group of people and their pets from a mountain-top as a humongous wildfire drew closer to them.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has released a video of the helicopter rescue which took place on November 9. Pilots David Nordquist and Joel Smith were tackling the Woolsey Fire, which was raging through the Santa Monica Mountains. On their way to make a water drop, they were asked to rescue the group and obliged, despite running low on fuel, ABC7 reported.

“Risking lives to save lives is what firefighters do but LAFD Air Operations Pilots David Nordquist and Joel Smith took it to new heights at the Woolsey Fire,” the LAFD said in a statement.