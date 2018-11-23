How Jazz the "amazing" parrot fooled firefighters. 😆👨‍🚒🚒

(🔊 on for this one) https://t.co/WE7V950qUn pic.twitter.com/dyFJHyFWQt — BBC Look East (@BBCLookEast) November 16, 2018

Firefighters in Northamptonshire, England were in for a big surprise when they responded to reports of a fire alarm.

Steve Dockerty contacted the fire brigade after hearing the smoke alarm three times at his home last week. But when the crews visited, they realised that it was not a fire but Dockerty’s parrot imitating the fire alarm to perfection.

A spokeswoman with the fire department told the BBC, “We’ve never had that happen before...it was amazing.” One of the two parrots in the house, Jazz, is thought to have picked up on sounds of the alarm when it rang incorrectly the first time. The BBC posted a video of Jazz’s spot-on mimicry that had the fire crews fooled.