This is who Theresa May trusted to be out foreign secretary.



If this is how much she cares about our foreign affairs/relations, then think about how much she actually cares about anything else.



You know, like your jobs & leaving the EU. pic.twitter.com/yRnJ7sFKIw — Dan Lewis (CWU NW Chair) (@Think_Become) November 27, 2018

Former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson sparked incredulity on the internet when he managed to get most of his facts wrong while filming for a video for his own twitter page.

Behind the scenes footage of the video from BBC’s show Inside the Foreign Office showed Johnson speaking in Portugal during a recent visit there. His aides kept correcting him – for instance, when he forgot what the UK’s position was during World War II, and when he claimed “Portugal is our fourth biggest trading partner”, when it was the other way round.

