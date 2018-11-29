Watch: Boxing champion Mary Kom proves she can carry a tune as well as she can land a punch
Mary Kom showed off her musical talents in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Boxing champion Mary Kom has shown her capabilities in the ring several times, most recently by winning a sixth gold in the World Championship on Saturday. But as it turns out, boxing is not the only thing she is good at.
Mary Kom was seen in a video singing Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from the 1960 movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.
Not surprisingly, the video promptly went viral.