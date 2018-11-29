She not only wins it in the ring..she wins hearts as we hear her sing. 😘 pic.twitter.com/6oDEERFpr1 — Navanita Varadpande (@navanitavp) November 27, 2018

Boxing champion Mary Kom has shown her capabilities in the ring several times, most recently by winning a sixth gold in the World Championship on Saturday. But as it turns out, boxing is not the only thing she is good at.

Mary Kom was seen in a video singing Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from the 1960 movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

Not surprisingly, the video promptly went viral.