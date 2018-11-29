Thought to be Australia’s biggest cow, ‘Knickers’ is over six feet tall. pic.twitter.com/2FHRWa0wxJ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 28, 2018

The phrase “size does matter” is distinctly applicable to the case of this steer from Australia, given that its large dimensions saved it from the abattoir.

Knickers, the seven-year-old steer from Myalup, Western Australia, stands tall at 194 centimeters, weighs about 1.4 tons and belongs to the Holstein Friesian breed of cattle. The bovine won over social media after photos and videos of its towering over a herd of cattle surfaced.

Genuinely cannot cope with this massive cow named Knickers. https://t.co/FayLcU6G4P — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) November 27, 2018

BOW DOWN TO GODZILLACOWhttps://t.co/Srxa9m1uD7 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 27, 2018

I could stare at this picture of Knickers the Overgrown Australian Steer all day long.https://t.co/qlwwUhIunY pic.twitter.com/DTBIKPLGeb — Hannah Thoburn (@HannahThoburn) November 27, 2018

If you’re feeling sad, here are some (unedited) pictures of Knickers the cow, who is just really heckin’ big. pic.twitter.com/WFyriValwI — Jeeves Williams 🇬🇧 🇲🇽 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeeveswilliams) November 28, 2018

Knickers’s owner Geoff Pearson said he tried to put him up for auction last month, but meat processors thought he was too heavy. “We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind,” he stated. Experts pointed out that the fact that he was a steer and not a cow (the difference being being that cows are female cattle who have had a calf and steer is a neutered male) explained his large size. This turned out to be his saviour and the animal, thought to be Australia’s largest, is set to live out the rest of his life in Pearson’s fields.