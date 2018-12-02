Eco India Eco India: A Mumbai resident is repairing the city’s roads, one pothole at a time Every week, Eco India brings you stories of innovations from across India and Europe, and the people who make them possible. by Scroll Staff Published 2 hours ago Play Reporter and Field Producer: Shone Satheesh | Script and Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Video Editor: Sujit Lad| Assistant Producer: Dewang Trivedi | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eco India potholes accidents monsoons Print