Turkish Airlines pilot thanks his school teacher who was on board the flight. Very moving and shows the ultimate respect to the educators who shape our lives. pic.twitter.com/loEvkLQh3m — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 28, 2018

The teachers we study under during our formative years can be some of the biggest influencers in our lives. So when a Turkish Airlines pilot found out that one of his teachers was on the flight he was the commander of, he decided to give him a sweet surprise.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pilot, Mithat Okhan Onan, announced that his teacher was a passenger on the flight and thanked him. The cabin crew proceeded to present the teacher with a bouquet of flowers and made way for Onan. Other passengers were seen getting emotional, some even wiping tears from the moving tribute.