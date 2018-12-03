WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

This attack of butterfingers couldn’t have had a worse timing. A man dropped an engagement ring down a drain immediately after proposing to his girlfriend. On the bright side, though, she said yes.

The unnamed man had chosen to pop the question a little before midnight on Friday at theTimes Square in New York, but dropped the ring down a grate on the sidewalk before he could slip it around her finger. CCTV footage posted by the New York City Police showed him crouching and looking for the ring.

The couple called emergency services, who eventually found it. The newly-engaged pair, however, left without giving their names or contact information and the New York Police Department had to go to twitter to track them down.

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

Social media did its job, of course, and as it turned out, they were tourists. “The relieved couple is back in their home country now, but will be sure to get the ring to them quickly ...and safely,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted.