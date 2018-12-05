Play

Even if you’ve heard the world’s most famous Christmas carol Silent Night many times before, this version by a Sri Lankan choir is a treat.

Soul Sounds, a choir group based in Colombo, has released the song, originally composed by Franz Xaver Gruber, as a Christmas single. This version was arranged by Soundarie David Rodrigo and released on the group’s YouTube channel.

One of the most beloved of Christmas songs, Silent Night turns 200 this holiday season and several concerts, including one in the church where it was thought to have been sung for the first time in the United States, marked the milestone. A priest at Trinity, John Freeman Young, is believed to have published the first English translation of three verses of the Austrian carol in 1859, and it has since become one of the most recorded songs in the world.